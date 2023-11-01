Department of Foreign Affairs 'urgently seeking' Irish people to be included in groups leaving Gaza

THE DEPARTMENT OF Foreign Affairs is “urgently seeking” to have Irish citizens included in evacuations from Gaza.

The Rafah border crossing opened today to allow foreigners and dual nationals to flee the besieged region.

It’s the first time Egypt has opened the Rafah crossing since the Israel-Hamas war began on 7 October.

It was not immediately clear how many people managed to leave via Rafah on Gaza’s southern border with Egypt, but live footage from the scene showed crowds of people entering the Palestinian side of the terminal.

Foreign governments say there are passport holders from 44 countries, as well as 28 agencies, including UN bodies, living in the Gaza Strip where 2.4 million people have endured more than three weeks of unrelenting Israeli bombardment.

However, the Department of Foreign Affairs has not been notified of any Irish citizens being included in this first group.

A spokesperson said the Department is “urgently seeking to have Irish people included in subsequent evacuations”.

The spokesperson added that Irish Embassies in Cairo and Tel Aviv are in “constant communication with the authorities in Egypt and Israel about Irish people stuck in Gaza”.

“The Department is also in regular communication with Irish citizens on the ground, although there are ongoing communication challenges,” said the spokesperson.

They added: “We are updating citizens directly as we have confirmed information.”

Blackout

Internet and phone networks were down across the Gaza Strip today, the Palestinian telecommunications agency said, in the second such blackout in the besieged territory in less than a week.

Global network monitor Netblocks confirmed that Gaza “is in the midst of a new internet blackout with high impact to the last remaining major operator, Paltel.

“The incident will be experienced as a total loss of telecommunications by most residents,” it said in a post on X.

An AFP journalist in Gaza confirmed the loss of communications, adding that his phone still had signal because he was using an international SIM card.

Another AFP journalist said only people with Israeli or Egyptian phone lines could still use their mobiles in the border town of Rafah.

The decision to open the crossing came hours after an Israeli strike on the largest refugee camp in Gaza, where the health ministry said at least 50 people were killed.

Egypt yesterday condemned the strike on Jabalia camp “in the strongest terms”, warning against “the consequences of the continuation of these indiscriminate attacks that target defenceless civilians” in a foreign ministry statement.

-With additional reporting from © AFP 2023