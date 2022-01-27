Open Newsroom: Gender equality, Ireland, the EU and you

THE GOOD INFORMATION Project is focusing this month on the status of women in Ireland, and what needs to be done to close the gaps in gender equality.

For our Open Newsroom we were joined by Frances Fitzgerald MEP and Hannah Deasy of the Institute of International and European Affairs for a wide-ranging discussion that drilled down into legislative and policy-based solutions in Europe and Ireland that could yield better outcomes for women.

Advertisement

Conversation covered such topics as building a sustainable childcare system, the ways in which the pandemic has specifically affected women, how to improve female representation in politics and why it matters, and how best to combat the scourge of gendered violence.

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.