Labour candidate Alan Kelly is hoisted into the air as he celebrates being elected

IT’S NEARLY ELECTION season. Earlier this week, talks took place between Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin about the timing of a potential general election this year.

And although those discussions didn’t yield anything conclusive, it’s widely expected that the country will be going to the polls during the spring.

To get you in the mood, we’re wondering: how much you can remember from Ireland’s last general election in 2016?