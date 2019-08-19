This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 19 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: When should we hold a general election?

We’re waiting on Brexit, but for how long?

By Rónán Duffy Monday 19 Aug 2019, 10:00 AM
52 minutes ago 6,393 Views 30 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4772078
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE LEAKING OF the UK government’s plans for a no-deal Brexit have laid out the potential for a hard border in Ireland and protests and food shortage in Britain. 

The news came as there were reports that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was laying the groundwork for a general election. Johnson reportedly favours an election day after the Brexit date of 31 October.

In Ireland, Fianna Fáil leader has said his party would not spark a general election until the picture on Brexit becomes clearer. This could be complicated if we get another, longer, extension to Brexit. 

Labour leader Brendan Howlin has said that we should have one at the same time as the UK. So what do you think?

Poll: When should we hold a general election?


Poll Results:

As soon as possible (375)
Sometime in 2020 (294)
Early 2021 (155)
After 31 October but before 2020 (141)
At the same time as the UK (32)





  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie