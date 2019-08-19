Poll: When should we hold a general election?

THE LEAKING OF the UK government’s plans for a no-deal Brexit have laid out the potential for a hard border in Ireland and protests and food shortage in Britain.

The news came as there were reports that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was laying the groundwork for a general election. Johnson reportedly favours an election day after the Brexit date of 31 October.

In Ireland, Fianna Fáil leader has said his party would not spark a general election until the picture on Brexit becomes clearer. This could be complicated if we get another, longer, extension to Brexit.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin has said that we should have one at the same time as the UK. So what do you think?

