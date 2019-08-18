UK expects a hard border, food price hikes, and protests in no-deal Brexit - report

THE UK GOVERNMENT’S secret plans for a no-deal Brexit have been leaked, and show that it expects there would be a hard border in Northern Ireland in the most likely scenario.

Documents prepared by the Cabinet and leaked to The Sunday Times outline the challenges the UK would most likely face in a no-deal Brexit – rather than the worst case scenario.

It says that current measures to avoid a hard border in Ireland would be “unsustainable” which would lead to a hard border, and in turn could spark protests and road blocks.

This is contrast with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s assertions that a no-deal Brexit can be avoided with technological solutions, or other alternatives.

The plans also predict that Northern Ireland would face “significant” energy price rises in the event of a no-deal Brexit. There’s an all-island electricity system in place since the Good Friday Agreement, which would have to be split post-Brexit.

Meanwhile, a poll published in the Sunday Times indicates that 3 out of 5 people in Northern Ireland would back custom checks along the Irish Sea to avoid a no-deal.

Other predictions

The UK’s no-deal Brexit plans, called Operation Yellowhammer, also predict shortages of food, fuel and medicines; if there are difficulties importing preservatives and packaging, this would also impact on food supplies.

Price hikes would also be likely for food and electricity, and the Cabinet plans note that this that could affect “vulnerable groups”.

IT expects that 85% of trucks using the Channel crossings “may not be ready” for no-deal customs checks at the border with France, and that this will mean serious delays.

Significant disruptions at UK ports could last up to three months, before traffic “improves” to 50%-70% of its current frictionless speed.

The plans also say that the date for departure, 31 October is not “to our advantage”, as the 1 November falls on a Friday. Previous Brexit dates, 29 March and 12 April, fell on Fridays meaning that the British government had a cushion to prepare.

EXC: On Sky News now: we’ve obtained a “sensitive” internal Whitehall slide which makes sober reading about the first month of a no deal brexit. It warns of

- “consumer panic”

- “law and order challenges” in NI

- security gaps

- Brits abroad return



Produced before BJ became PM pic.twitter.com/2liueLqqeE — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) August 1, 2019 Source: Sam Coates Sky /Twitter

Many of these predictions and preparations have been aired before by experts and academics, but this is the first acknowledgement of which ones the UK government sees as realistic and worth preparing for.

It’s been common for Brexiteers to decry many of the predictions for a no-deal Brexit – which the UK government itself is preparing for according to these documents – as scaremongering and ‘Project Fear’.