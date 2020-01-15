Poll: Are you happy the General Election is being held on a Saturday?

WE (FINALLY) HAVE a date for this year’s General Election – it’s taking place on Saturday, 8 February.

Usually, elections take place on a Friday, but this will be the first Saturday election since 1918, one of the key elections in Irish history.

There is a more recent precedent for referendums to be held on Saturdays. The Nice referendum in 2002 was held on a Saturday, as was the Children’s Referendum in 2012.

However, traditionally polling day in Ireland has been on a weekday.

TheJournal.ie understands that the Saturday date was selected so that families don’t need to take time off work to look after children if schools – often used as polling stations – are closed.

So, today we want to know: Are you happy the General Election is being held on a Saturday?

