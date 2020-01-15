This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Are you happy the General Election is being held on a Saturday?

Next month’s election will be the first Saturday election since 1918.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 15 Jan 2020, 8:29 AM
1 hour ago 10,053 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4966247
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

WE (FINALLY) HAVE a date for this year’s General Election – it’s taking place on Saturday, 8 February. 

Usually, elections take place on a Friday, but this will be the first Saturday election since 1918, one of the key elections in Irish history. 

There is a more recent precedent for referendums to be held on Saturdays. The Nice referendum in 2002 was held on a Saturday, as was the Children’s Referendum in 2012. 

However, traditionally polling day in Ireland has been on a weekday. 

TheJournal.ie understands that the Saturday date was selected so that families don’t need to take time off work to look after children if schools – often used as polling stations – are closed. 

So, today we want to know: Are you happy the General Election is being held on a Saturday?


Poll Results:

Yes (1064)
No (201)
I'm not sure / no opinion (156)



