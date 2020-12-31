#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 31 December 2020
George Nkencho's family ask people not to share video of fatal shooting

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said the shooting of George Nkencho by gardaí is “extremely traumatic for everybody involved”.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 31 Dec 2020, 9:58 AM
THE FAMILY OF the man shot dead by gardaí in Dublin yesterday have appealed for people to not share footage of the incident online.

The man, George Nkencho (27), was shot dead by gardaí during an incident in west Dublin yesterday afternoon.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) is investigating the incident.

In a statement, Mr Nkencho’s sister Gloria said her brother was “suffering from serious mental illness and those who knew him know the type of person he was, he was not a thug nor a criminal”.

“Thank you all for your condolences and prayers. My siblings and I have witnessed the most traumatic experience of our lives as our brother was shot in front of us.

“My family greatly appreciate everything everyone is doing. I kindly ask to refrain from sharing the video of the shooting. It is not something I wish to be reminded of.”

The fatal shooting has been described as “extremely traumatic” by Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

“Yesterday’s events were extremely traumatic for everybody involved,” McEntee said today.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, the minister said: “Obviously, this is an extremely upsetting loss, George’s life. It’s a tragedy for his family and I want to express my sympathies to them and to everybody impacted by yesterday’s events.

“This is not something that we see happen in this country very often, but what will happen now is that there will be an investigation, there will be a GSOC investigation into what happened and what has taken place.”

McEntee said gardaí “understand the concerns and the anguish that has been raised” by the shooting, and are engaging with the local community.

“I really can’t say anything more than there will be an investigation, the matter will be looked at, but obviously it’s extremely upsetting and traumatic to everybody involved.

“I want to again extend my sympathies to to everybody who has been impacted, in particular his family.”

Appeal for information

Mr Nkencho was involved in two separate incidents in the Hartstown Shopping Centre at around 12.15pm yesterday. In both instances, gardaí said he had threatened members of the public with a knife.

In one incident, a staff member in the EuroSpar received facial injuries. That man is receiving treatment in hospital for his injuries. Moments later, Mr Nkencho was involved in a public order incident in the local post office.

Uniform and unarmed gardaí responded to the scene and observed a man in possession of a knife.

He continued to threaten members of the public and unarmed gardaí with the knife, a garda statement said.

Gardaí followed Mr Nkencho on foot and in vehicles from the Hartstown Shopping Centre towards Manorfields Drive, Dublin 15.

Multiple videos taken by members of the public in the moments leading up to his death show the 27-year-old, who it is understood had experienced mental health issues, walking across a green area and being followed by marked and unmarked garda cars.

Mr Nkencho was shot several times at Manorfield Drive in Clonee during the stand-off.

He was pronounced dead after being transferred to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

Gardaí have been made aware of several videos taken of the shooting itself and its aftermath.

An Garda Síochána are appealing for people to contact them with information, in particular any person:

• who was in the Eurospar, post office or general vicinity of Hartstown Shopping Centre at approximately 12.15pm yesterday, or
• who were in the vicinity of Cherryfield and Manorfields estates, Dublin 15, between midday and 12.35pm yesterday
• any person who may have CCTV or other video footage of these incidents

With reporting by Garreth MacNamee

