Saturday 31 July 2021
Georgia and Malaysia added to mandatory hotel quarantine list

Kuwait has been removed from the list of designated states with effect from today.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 31 Jul 2021, 4:54 PM
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

GEORGIA AND MALAYSIA have been added to Ireland’s list of designated States for mandatory hotel quarantine.

People who are not fully vaccinated and who arrive in Ireland having been in or transitioned through these countries in the previous 14 days must enter mandatory hotel quarantine.

The Department of Health said Georgia and Malaysia will soon be included on the online booking system, with passengers from these States entering quarantine starting from 4am on Wednesday, 4 August.

The Minister for Health has also removed Kuwait from the list of designated States for mandatory hotel quarantine with effect from today. There are now 29 countries on the list.

People travelling to Ireland from a non-designated State must fill out an electronic Passenger Locator Form before departure.

Passengers also have to have appropriate valid proof of vaccination or recovery, or  present evidence of a negative RT-PCR result from a test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival into the country. 

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

