Friday 31 May, 2019
Gardaí renew appeal for man (55) missing from Dublin since last Saturday

Gerard Taylor was last seen when he left his home in Sandyford at around 9am last Saturday.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 31 May 2019, 12:30 PM
53 minutes ago 2,380 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4663151
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 55-year-old man missing from Dublin. 

Gerard Taylor was last seen when he left his home in Sandyford at around 9am last Saturday, 25 May. 

He is described as being around 6ft tall, of medium build, with grey hair and blue eyes. 

When last seen he was wearing a navy blue jacket with a hood, green trousers and a navy blue cap. 

Any information on Gerard’s whereabouts can be reported to Dundrum Garda Station on 01 666 5600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

