Trial of Gerard 'The Monk' Hutch hears from newspaper photographer

A NEWSPAPER PHOTOGRAPHER, who was present at the Regency Hotel when Kinahan gang member David Byrne was shot, has told the Special Criminal Court that he was in fear of his life and had tried to make himself as “unthreatening” as possible as gunmen dressed as members of the Emergency Response Unit walked by him.

The witness also testified today that reporter Robin Schiller told him he had seen Daniel Kinahan at the far side of the Regency Suite where the boxing weigh-in was taking place.

Colin O’Riordan was giving evidence at the trial of Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch (59), last of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin 3, who denies the murder of Kinahan gang member David Byrne (33) during a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel on the Swords Road, Whitehall, Dublin 9 on 5 February 2016.

Hutch’s two co-accused – Paul Murphy (59), of Cherry Avenue, Swords, Co Dublin and Jason Bonney (50), of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Dublin 13 have also pleaded not guilty to participating in or contributing to the murder of David Byrne by providing access to motor vehicles on 5 February 2016.

Byrne, from Crumlin, was shot dead at the hotel in Swords, Co Dublin, on 5 February 2016 after five men, three disguised as armed gardaí in tactical clothing, stormed the building, which was hosting a boxing weigh-in at the time.

Giving evidence today, O’Riordan told prosecution counsel Sean Gillane SC that he was working for Independent Newspapers in 2016 and was asked by the photo desk to cover the boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel on 5 February. O’Riordan said he was advised by his office to only bring his iPhone to the event and not his photo equipment.

The witness said he met reporter Robin Schiller on the front steps of the hotel and they went to the Regency Suite where the weigh-in was taking place. “We sat down and surveyed who was in the room and what was going on,” he said.

O’Riordan started photographing the weigh-in using his iPhone and they stayed there for 15 minutes.

“Robin said he spotted Daniel Kinahan, he was at the far side of the room. I couldn’t see him, I wouldn’t have 100% known what he looked like at that time,” he said.

They both decided to leave the weigh-in as there was nothing more to get and went outside to the front steps of the hotel, where two vans were parked.

“We were talking about what happened inside and the next thing we heard a bang. Robin said that it was a gunshot,” said O’Riordan.

The witness said almost immediately two individuals dressed as gardaí in “Emergency Response Unit paramilitary style wear” appeared on the steps of the hotel.

“They were carrying AK-47s and wearing balaclavas, all the paraphernalia of emergency gardaí,” he added.

O’Riordan said that his one thought as the individuals entered the building was that “no gardaí use AK-47s” and “that it was completely bogus”. He said there were “garda signs” on the back of their jackets.

The witness heard a gunshot behind him and to his right beyond the silver van. He said he was standing at the far side of the first van and could see the front section of a barrel belonging to another weapon.

O’Riordan said he could hear gunshots coming from inside the hotel foyer.

“I remained where I was because the third individual behind the van didn’t know I was there and I thought it was wiser to stay where I was than spook him for fear he might shoot me,” he said.

He could see one of the people dressed as a member of the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) standing on a desk inside the foyer and that he had his gun pointed down on “the chap” behind the desk. The man on the desk then turned and jumped back into the foyer area, he said.

Moments later, O’Riordan said two of the members dressed as the ERU exited the front door right in front of him.

“I stood back because I was in fear of my life. I tried to make myself as unthreatening as I could. I said to the guard ‘I don’t know where I should be’. They briskly walked by me with the weapons. They walked briskly to the silver van,” said the witness.

O’Riordan said he couldn’t say exactly how many shots he had heard that day but “in or around 12″.

The witness said that a man dressed as a woman and wearing a wig approached from the opposite direction.

“It was too tall to be a woman, it was definitely a fella dressed as a woman with some sort of pistol in his hand,” he said.

O’Riordan said that as the man in the wig approached the van he heard him say: “He wasn’t there, I couldn’t find him”. He also heard someone else say: “Get the fuck out of here”. Both individuals had Dublin accents, he said. These two individuals also got into the van, which headed in the direction of the back of the hotel.

The witness said he thought it was a good idea to leave the hotel as he thought those in the van would come back and use the weapons again.

He said there was a lot of shouting and screaming as people started to emerge from the hotel.

“People were cowering down behind the wall of the hotel, fearing they were going to be shot,” he said.

O’Riordan collected his camera equipment from his car and returned to the scene to photograph it as he ordinarily would “for any crime scene”.

He was advised by gardaí to leave the area and one or two individuals shouted at him: “Get the fucking camera out of here”.

The trial continues this afternoon before Ms Justice Tara Burns, presiding, sitting with Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Grainne Malone. It is expected to last 12 weeks.

