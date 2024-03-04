Russia accuses Western countries of participating in Ukraine war after German air force leak

A LEAKED CONVERSATION between German air force officers in which they discussed supplying missiles for a possible attack on Crimea, while also mentioning that UK forces were on the ground in Ukraine, proves that Western countries are participating in the war, the Kremlin has said.

The details of the leaked conversation, which was apparently intercepted by Russia, were published on social media by the head of the Russian state news channel RT, Margarita Simonyan.

The leaks came as an embarrassment for Germany, which is under pressure to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine, which is struggling with ammunition shortages.

The conversations “once again highlight the direct involvement of the collective West in the conflict in Ukraine,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

A 38-minute recording of talks between German officers was posted late on Friday on Russian social media.

The officers were discussing the possible use of German-made Taurus missiles and their potential impact in Ukraine.

Topics included aiming the missiles at targets such as a key bridge over the Kerch strait linking the Russian mainland to Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Germany said it believed the recording featured an “intercepted” conversation in the air force division but could not tell whether or not it had been edited.

Peskov said the recording “in itself suggests that the Bundeswehr (air force) is discussing substantively and specifically plans to strike Russian territory (referring to Crimea).”

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy head of the country’s Security Council, wrote in a Telegram post that “Germany is preparing for war with Russia”.

Advertisement

UK response

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office has said “a small number of personnel” are on the ground in Ukraine to provide security for diplomats and support Ukrainian troops, including medics, but declined to comment on operational matters.

According to the British defence ministry, “Ukraine’s use of Storm Shadow (missile) and its targeting processes are the business of the Armed Forces of Ukraine”.

A Ukrainian diplomatic source has also said that “all the European secret services are present in Ukraine – but they are not combat units”.

The source added that when allies supply Kyiv with armaments, “experts are on the ground” to help with training and usage.

Fallout in Germany

The scandal exposed a breach in security that Chancellor Olaf Scholz himself described as “very serious” and risks complicating relations with Britain and France.

German has also said Russia’s publication of the leak was aimed at sowing disunity.

Thorsten Frei, who heads the opposition conservatives’ parliamentary group, told Welt TV that the intercept raises questions about Germany’s reliability.

The conversation also casts doubt on the reasons Scholz has publicly given for refusing to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Scholz has argued that Germany could not justify matching British and French moves in sending long-range missiles to Ukraine and supporting their deployment.

But according to the leaked recording, there is no reason why Taurus missiles could not be operated without any direct help from German soldiers.

On a visit to Montenegro today, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Germany “must carefully examine all the means we have” to help Ukraine, adding: “In my view, the facts are very, very clear.”

Includes reporting from AFP.