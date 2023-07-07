Two German Shepherds to be rehomed after avoiding destruction following attack on neighbour

TWO GERMAN SHEPHERD dogs that attacked their owner’s neighbour and his small pet dogs in north Co Dublin have avoided being put down and are to be rehomed after training.

District Court judge Anthony Halpin had directed that Cooper (11) and his partner Nina (3) be destroyed but their destruction was put on hold following an appeal from their owner Khalid Hamdy.

Hamdy appealed to Circuit Civil Court Judge John O’Connor to overturn the lower court’s decision which would have allowed the mercy killing of Cooper and Nina on grounds they were a danger to members of the public.

After almost 240 days with their fate in the balance, Fingal County Council has told The Journal that the dogs are to be rehomed following behaviour modification training at a charity.

The case, the council said, was concluded on Wednesday when Judge O’Connor stated that the inseparable pair would not return to their owner.

“Fingal County Council’s behaviourist stated the dogs could be rehomed if they had behaviour modification training,” the council said.

“It was agreed that Fingal County Council would rehome the dogs. Arrangements are being made to rehome the dogs to a dog charity who will provide behaviour modification training.”