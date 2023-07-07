Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 7 July 2023 Dublin: 19°C
Alamy Stock Photo File Photo
# Doggy Rehab
Two German Shepherds to be rehomed after avoiding destruction following attack on neighbour
Fingal County Council has said the dogs are to be rehomed following behaviour modification training at a charity.
1.4k
2
10 minutes ago

TWO GERMAN SHEPHERD dogs that attacked their owner’s neighbour and his small pet dogs in north Co Dublin have avoided being put down and are to be rehomed after training. 

District Court judge Anthony Halpin had directed that Cooper (11) and his partner Nina (3) be destroyed but their destruction was put on hold following an appeal from their owner Khalid Hamdy. 

Hamdy appealed to Circuit Civil Court Judge John O’Connor to overturn the lower court’s decision which would have allowed the mercy killing of Cooper and Nina on grounds they were a danger to members of the public.

After almost 240 days with their fate in the balance, Fingal County Council has told The Journal that the dogs are to be rehomed following behaviour modification training at a charity. 

The case, the council said, was concluded on Wednesday when Judge O’Connor stated that the inseparable pair would not return to their owner.

“Fingal County Council’s behaviourist stated the dogs could be rehomed if they had behaviour modification training,” the council said.

“It was agreed that Fingal County Council would rehome the dogs. Arrangements are being made to rehome the dogs to a dog charity who will provide behaviour modification training.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     