#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 24 February 2021
Advertisement

Germany and Belgium seize 23 tonnes of cocaine in record European haul

Dutch police said the drugs were bound for a destination in the Netherlands.

By AFP Wednesday 24 Feb 2021, 2:29 PM
31 minutes ago 4,537 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5363916
(File photo)
Image: DPA/PA Images
(File photo)
(File photo)
Image: DPA/PA Images

GERMANY AND BELGIUM have seized 23 tonnes of cocaine in a record haul of the drug in Europe.

German officers initially discovered 16 tonnes of cocaine hidden in containers from Paraguay at the port of Hamburg on 12 February.

Further investigations with Dutch officers led authorities to discover another 7.2 tonnes of the drug at the port of Antwerp in Belgium, German customs reported today.

Dutch police said they have arrested a 28-year-old man in the Netherlands in connection with both hauls.

Investigators also searched two premises, one in Rotterdam and another in a nearby village.

“The enormous amount of cocaine would have brought in several billion euros in street sales,” Germany’s customs office said in a statement.

Dutch police said the drugs were all bound for the same destination in the Netherlands.

“The seized mega shipments to the Netherlands together form an absolute record. Never before has so much cocaine been intercepted at once,” they said in a statement.

Customs officers at the busy port in Hamburg had decided to take a closer look at the Paraguayan containers after noticing “clear irregularities” with its contents – tin cans that were meant to be filled with putty.

“Beyond a layer of genuine goods packed just behind the container door, numerous tin cans were in fact filled with other goods,” said customs.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Investigators unloaded the containers and found the cocaine stash in over 1,700 tin cans.

“This is the largest amount of cocaine ever seized in Europe and one of the largest single seizures worldwide,” German customs said, referring to the Hamburg haul.

© AFP 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie