Germany and Netherlands consider new Covid restrictions amid rocketing case numbers

POLITICAL LEADERS IN Germany and the Netherlands today suggested that fresh restrictions may be introduced as both countries grapple with rising coronavirus cases.

The Netherlands today reported a record daily number of new Covid cases.

The 16,364 new cases over the previous 24 hours, announced by the RIVM public health institute, smashed the previous record of 12,997 set on 20 December last year.

The agency said 26 people had also died over the last 24 hours.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte will hold a press conference to announce fresh measures tomorrow, with local media reporting that experts have advised a two-week “light lockdown”.

The restrictions could include cancelling large events, closing cinemas and theatres and making bars and restaurants shut earlier in the evening.

Schools would however remain open.

The experts have also recommended the politically-sensitive step of restricting access to certain facilities even to those who are vaccinated or who have recovered from the disease, an idea first proposed in neighbouring Germany.

The Dutch cabinet has not yet decided on what steps to take “as the situation is so complex that further consideration is needed”, with further meetings to be held later today, broadcaster NOS reported.

Several thousand people demonstrated in The Hague at the weekend after the government on 2 November said it was reintroducing face masks and other measures to contain the outbreak.

Riots greeted the introduction in January of the Netherlands’ first curfew since World War II to deal with a spike in cases last Christmas.

Germany

Germany needs further coronavirus restrictions to combat a record surge in infections and “get through this winter”, the country’s likely next leader Olaf Scholz said today, calling a national meeting to decide new curbs.

The EU’s most populous country recorded 50,196 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) health agency – the first time the figure has exceeded 50,000.

Infections and deaths have been climbing steeply since mid-October, in an outbreak blamed on Germany’s relatively low vaccination rate of just over 67 percent.

After getting through the first three onslaughts of the pandemic better than many of its neighbours, the current fourth wave seemed to take the nation by surprise.

At nearly 250 infections per 100,000 people, Germany is faring much worse than France (94), Italy (73) or Spain (41), according to the Statista data agency.

Scholz’s remarks came as he faced criticism for his relative silence, with detractors saying he was consumed by his Social Democrats’ bid to form a ruling coalition with the Greens and liberal FDP following September’s election.

Presenting proposed measures drafted by the three parties in parliament, Scholz said new restrictions were necessary to “get through this winter”.

“What we need now is for the country to pull together in one direction,” he said, also urging more Germans to get vaccinated.

‘Grey as his suit’

“Even if the situation is different (from last winter) because so many people have been vaccinated, it is still not good, especially because not enough people have made use of the vaccination option so far,” Scholz added.

The measures proposed by the incoming coalition parties include restricting access to certain facilities to those who are vaccinated or have recovered from the disease – a system known as 2G in Germany.

They also want to tighten testing requirements at workplaces and reintroduce free rapid antigen tests, a measure that had been in place over the summer but was abandoned in mid-October.

The proposals will be scrutinised by the Bundestag lower house of parliament this week and are expected to come into force at the end of the month.

Scholz also announced a meeting between the federal government and the leaders of Germany’s 16 states next week – to be held on today, North Rhine-Westphalia state premier Hendrik Wuest said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel has called for urgent action and described the rise in infections as “dramatic”.

“The pandemic is returning in a new spectacular fashion,” her spokesperson said this week, calling on regional authorities to take further steps to quell the outbreak.

However news magazine Der Spiegel slammed the measures – and Scholz’s speech – as totally inadequate to the crisis.

“His address remained as grey as the suit he was wearing,” it said. “He has the unusual talent to consistently sedate his listeners within minutes.”

Pandemic of the unvaccinated

Hospitals in some regions are already overwhelmed, especially in the east of the country, which has started transferring patients to less affected regions.

Health Minister Jens Spahn has said the country is facing a “massive pandemic of the unvaccinated” and has urged as many Germans as possible to get a booster vaccine.

Several of the worst-hit states, including Saxony, Bavaria, and most recently Berlin, have introduced new restrictions on unvaccinated people at most indoor public venues.

Some officials even called for the cancellation of Germany’s beloved outdoor Christmas markets in hard-hit regions.

But the concerns did not stop the kickoff of the annual Cologne carnival Thursday with thousands of revellers thronging in the streets of the western city where the 2G rule was imposed for the event.

“It feels great to party again,” one participant, Uwe Schoernig, told AFP. “The risk is manageable”.

Over 4.9 million people have been infected by Covid-19 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic.

© – AFP, 2021