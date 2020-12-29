#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 29 December 2020
Advertisement

Appeal for information over 36-year-old man missing from Dublin since Sunday

Gheorghe Virvara was last seen at Father Collins Park in Clongriffin on 27 December.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 29 Dec 2020, 2:48 PM
56 minutes ago 10,080 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5312453
Gheorghe Virvara
Image: Garda Press Office
Gheorghe Virvara
Gheorghe Virvara
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 36-year-old man who is missing from Dublin. 

Gheorghe Virvara has been missing from the Burnell Court area of the Malahide Road in Dublin 17 since Sunday, 27 December. He was last seen at Father Collins Park in Clongriffin that evening. 

He is described as being 5’7″ in height, with dark hair and brown eyes. 

When last seen, he was wearing a black winter jacket, blue jeans and blue Nike runners. 

Anyone with information on Gheorghe’s whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Coolock on 01 666 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie