Appeal for information over 36-year-old man missing from Dublin since Sunday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 36-year-old man who is missing from Dublin.

Gheorghe Virvara has been missing from the Burnell Court area of the Malahide Road in Dublin 17 since Sunday, 27 December. He was last seen at Father Collins Park in Clongriffin that evening.

He is described as being 5’7″ in height, with dark hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a black winter jacket, blue jeans and blue Nike runners.

Anyone with information on Gheorghe’s whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Coolock on 01 666 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.