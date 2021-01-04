Have you seen Gheorghe? Renewed appeal for man missing from Dublin since 27 December

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 36-year-old man who is missing from Dublin.

Gheorghe Virvara has been missing from the Burnell Court area of the Malahide Road since Sunday, 27 December. He was last seen at Father Collins Park in Clongriffin that evening and has yet to be located.

He is described as being 5’7″ in height, with dark hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Gheorghe was wearing a back winter jacket, blue jeans and blue Nike runners.

It’s understood from enquiries that Virvara may have been in the vicinity of Howth, Co Dublin at around 6pm on Sunday, 27 December.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Coolock on 01 666 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.