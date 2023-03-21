DSPCA issues appeal for owner to come forward after giant rabbit found

THE DSPCA HAS issued a call for the owner of a giant stray rabbit to come forward after it was found in Mulhuddart in North Dublin last week.

The Flemish Giant rabbit, nicknamed ‘Queen Maeve’ by the veterinary team at the DSPCA, is said to be settling in well in their Rathfarnham shelter and “enjoying her new surroundings,” according to a Twitter post from the animal rescue service.

“She’s being very good and was happy for vets to examine her,” a second tweet from the charity read.

“No owner has come forward for her yet. She’s a beauty.”

Flemish Giants are the largest breed of domesticated rabbit and can weigh up to 10kg, with the average weight being around 7kg. They are popular pets because of their docile nature and comfort with being held.

“It’s not something we get very often,” said DSPCA spokesperson Gillian Bird.

When asked if the animal may have outgrown its home, Bird said that was unlikely as ‘Queen Maeve’ is an average sized example of the breed.

“They have big babies, so it’s not like getting a little puppy that turns into a Great Dane,” she said. “She’s incredibly friendly and she’s been well cared for and obviously well handled.”

The animal was not microchipped when she was found but has since been chipped by the veterinary team.

“Unfortunately, she could be one of the many unclaimed stray animals found every year,” said Bird, who also took the opportunity to encourage prospective pet owners to consider adopting rather than buying.