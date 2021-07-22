14-year-old girl missing from Dun Laoghaire since Wednesday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 14-year old girl who was last seen in the Dun Laoghaire area of Dublin yesterday.

Laura Roberts is described as being 5’ 7” in height with long dark brown hair.

When last seen, Laura was wearing a pink school jumper and black leggings.

Anyone with any information on Laura’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on (01) 666 5000, or any Garda station.