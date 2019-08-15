This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Five-year-old girl from Cork dies after drowning in lake in Germany

It is understood she passed away in Germany on 8 August.

By Olivia Kelleher Thursday 15 Aug 2019, 3:55 PM
7 minutes ago 1,191 Views 1 Comment
Image: Screengrab via Google Maps
Image: Screengrab via Google Maps

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD girl from Cork has drowned in a lake in Dessau, Germany whilst on a family holiday.

Emmy Sophia Eckert is the second young child from the county to die in a water related incident overseas in the last week.

Avery James Green (3) was found unresponsive in a pool in Torrevieja, Alicante, in Spain last Monday. Despite efforts to save him he passed away in hospital the next day.

Emmy lived in Ballincollig, Co Cork with her parents Darlene and Andreas and three siblings.

It is understood she passed away in Germany on 8 August.

She was visiting a lake with her family when she went missing. A search was immediately carried out and she was found in the water.

Parents of children in Scoil Mhuire school in Ballincollig were informed by text of her death today. Emmy was in Junior Infants in the school. Her parents work in VMWare in Cork.

Funeral arrangements have been finalised for Emmy. Her removal will take place at Crowley’s Funeral Home in Ballincollig on Sunday from 4pm to 5.30pm.

Her funeral service will follow at 11am on Monday at the Bible Baptist Activity Centre in Innishmore Business Park in Ballincollig. She will be laid to rest at St Oliver’s Cemetery.

She is survived by her parents, Andreas and Darlene, her siblings Johannes, Paula and Josef as well as her grandparents, extended family and friends.

A friend of the Eckert family, who works with the couple, has set up a special GoFundMe page to help with the funeral costs.

“When your five-year-old dies suddenly from an accident, it is hard enough without the stress of financial pressure. Please join me, and others of like precious faith, in bearing this burden (for the family),” the friend posted.

About the author:

About the author
Olivia Kelleher

