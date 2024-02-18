Girl aged 6 dies from injuries sustained in Westmeath crash last week

A SIX-YEAR-OLD GIRL has died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash in Co Westmeath last week.

The collision occurred shortly before 4pm on Thursday 8 February on the M6 eastbound between Junction 4 (Tyrellspass) and Junction 3 (Rochfortbridge) in Co Westmeath.

The six-year-old was a passenger in the car and suffered serious injuries.

She was yesterday pronounced dead at Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street.

The Coroner has been notified, and arrangements are being made for a post-mortem examination.

Two other occupants in the car at the time, a man in his 40s and a boy aged 9, escaped serious injuries.

Gardaí in Mullingar are renewing their appeal for witnesses.

Those with camera footage, including dash-cam, from the M6 between Junction 3 and Junction 4 at the time of the collision are urged to provide this footage to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.