Appeal for 15-year-old girl missing from Dublin since Saturday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl who is missing from Dublin.

Giulina Secrieru was last seen on Saturday, 21 November in the Clonee area.

She is described as being approximately 5’3″ in height, with black and red hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a black leather jacket, a black woolly hat, a black jumper, black jeans and black boots.

She is known to frequent the Dunboyne area.

Anyone with information on Giulina’s whereabouts is asking to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.