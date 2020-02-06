Garda probe under way after 1916 memorial wall vandalised again in Glasnevin

VANDALS HAVE DAMAGED a wall used to commemorate all those who died in the 1916 Easter Rising.

It is the second time that the memorial has been vandalised in recent years, after paint was thrown upon the wall in 2017 in an act described as “callous vandalism”.

The Necrology Wall is where the names of all those who died as a result of the conflict during the period 1916 to 1923, in chronological and alphabetical order, are inscribed.

The wall also includes the names of British soldiers who died in the Rising.

Gardaí have started a probe into the latest act of vandalism, where it’s understood some of the names on the wall have been damaged.

The incident occurred at around 3.40am on Tuesday morning.

A garda spokesperson told TheJournal.ie: “The memorial wall suffered significant damage during the incident. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.”