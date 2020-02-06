This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: -2 °C Thursday 6 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Garda probe under way after 1916 memorial wall vandalised again in Glasnevin

The Necrology Wall bears the names of all those who died as a result of the conflict.

By Sean Murray Thursday 6 Feb 2020, 7:57 AM
54 minutes ago 6,206 Views 26 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4994659
File photo. Soldiers at a remembrance ceremony in Glasnevin.
Image: RollingNews.ie
File photo. Soldiers at a remembrance ceremony in Glasnevin.
File photo. Soldiers at a remembrance ceremony in Glasnevin.
Image: RollingNews.ie

VANDALS HAVE DAMAGED a wall used to commemorate all those who died in the 1916 Easter Rising.

It is the second time that the memorial has been vandalised in recent years, after paint was thrown upon the wall in 2017 in an act described as “callous vandalism”

The Necrology Wall is where the names of all those who died as a result of the conflict during the period 1916 to 1923, in chronological and alphabetical order, are inscribed.

The wall also includes the names of British soldiers who died in the Rising.

Gardaí have started a probe into the latest act of vandalism, where it’s understood some of the names on the wall have been damaged. 

The incident occurred at around 3.40am on Tuesday morning.

A garda spokesperson told TheJournal.ie: “The memorial wall suffered significant damage during the incident. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie