Thursday 9 July, 2020
Glee actor Naya Rivera missing, feared drowned, at California lake

The 33-year-old was on holiday with her young son on Lake Piru.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 9 Jul 2020, 7:12 AM
1 hour ago 20,683 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5145476
Naya Rivera at the Los Angeles Premiere of 'Judy'.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

CALIFORNIAN AUTHORITIES HAVE begun a search for 33-year-old Glee actor Naya Rivera, who is feared to have drowned.

A number of local media – KNBC and NBC Los Angeles – are reporting that the woman’s four-year-old son Josey Hollis was found alone on a rented boat on Lake Piru, California. 

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said that the search was for a “possible drowning victim” at the lake, and later confirmed that this person was Naya Rivera.

The search and rescue operation began today, but was then called off – it will resume at first light tomorrow, police said.

Naya Rivera is an actor and singer, best known for playing the character Santana Lopez in the musical-comedy show Glee, from 2009-2015.

She was nominated for a number awards for that role. 

The Los Angeles native began to be represented by her mother, a former model, as her talent agent at 8 or 9 months old. 

