Glee actor Naya Rivera missing, feared drowned, at California lake

Naya Rivera at the Los Angeles Premiere of 'Judy'.

CALIFORNIAN AUTHORITIES HAVE begun a search for 33-year-old Glee actor Naya Rivera, who is feared to have drowned.

A number of local media – KNBC and NBC Los Angeles – are reporting that the woman’s four-year-old son Josey Hollis was found alone on a rented boat on Lake Piru, California.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said that the search was for a “possible drowning victim” at the lake, and later confirmed that this person was Naya Rivera.

The search and rescue operation began today, but was then called off – it will resume at first light tomorrow, police said.

Naya Rivera is an actor and singer, best known for playing the character Santana Lopez in the musical-comedy show Glee, from 2009-2015.

She was nominated for a number awards for that role.

The Los Angeles native began to be represented by her mother, a former model, as her talent agent at 8 or 9 months old.