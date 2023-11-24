GoFundMe for Deliveroo driver who stopped Parnell Street attacker raises over €100k in seven hours

A GOFUNDME PAGE set up to support the Brazilian Deliveroo driver who intervened to stop the attacker yesterday in Dublin City Centre has raised over €90,000 in seven hours.

Caio Benicio was on his bike yesterday afternoon on Parnell Street when he saw a man with a knife attacking a young girl on Parnell Square East. The 43-year-old Brazilian dismounted his bike, took off his helmet, and hit the attacker with it.

Speaking to TheJournal, Benicio he “didn’t even make a decision, it was pure instinct, and it was all over in seconds”.

Four people were injured in the stabbing, including three young children. A five-year-old girl remains in a critical condition in hospital. A woman in her 30s, who is the children’s carer, also remains in a serious condition in the Mater Hospital.

A six-year-old girl is still receiving treatment for less serious injuries and a five-year-old boy was discharged hospital yesterday. A man in his 50s, who is alleged to have carried out the attacks, also remains in a serious condition in a hospital in the Dublin Region.

After the news of Benicio’s intervention came to light, a GoFundMe page was set up this morning under the title “Buy Caio Benicio a pint”.

The description reads:

The man’s a hero and the least we can do is buy him a pint so I’m asking you to donate the price of a pint of Guinness in your local to Caio so that he knows the people of Dublin appreciate him.

Since it was set up, close to 10,000 people have donated, with the total sitting at just under €105,000 as of 3.50pm this afternoon.

In a statement, GoFundMe confirmed that all the money donated will go directly to Caio Benicio, so people can be aware of that if they donate.

“GoFundMe is monitoring all fundraisers set up in the wake of Thursday’s stabbings and subsequent unrest,” the company said in a statement.

“Our Trust and Safety team is tracking the incident, with all funds on hold until they can get directly to the beneficiary.

This means that kind hearted strangers can raise money for people they want to help, and donors can give to fundraisers for Caio with total confidence.

With reporting from Eimer McAuley