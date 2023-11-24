Five-year-old girl in critical condition following stabbing incident in Dublin yesterday

A FIVE-YEAR-old girl who was seriously injured in a stabbing incident near a school in Dublin city centre yesterday afternoon is in a critical condition in hospital.

Gardaí said they are continuing to investigate all of the circumstances of the incident, which occurred near Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire on Parnell Square shortly after 1.30pm yesterday afternoon.

In an update this morning, gardaí said the five-year-old girl remains in a critical condition in CHI Temple Street.

A six-year-old girl is still receiving treatment for less serious injuries at CHI Crumlin.

A five-year-old boy was discharged from CHI Crumlin yesterday evening.

A woman in her 30s, who is the children’s carer, remains in a serious condition in the Mater Hospital.

A man in his 50s, who is alleged to have carried out the attacks, also remains in a serious condition in a hospital in the Dublin Region.

The scene of the incident at Parnell Square East remains preserved this morning. The road is currently closed to traffic and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any person with any information on the attack to contact them.

Investigating gardaí are also appealing to any person who may have mobile phone footage of the attack or the immediate aftermath to make the footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station 01 666 8600 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.