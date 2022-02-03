Golfgate trial: Dara Calleary to appear as witness as garda investigator denies leaking to the media

THE GOLFGATE TRIAL of two politicians and two hoteliers is set to hear witness evidence from former government minister Dara Calleary.

TD for Mayo Calleary, who is not on trial, resigned as agriculture minister after his attendance at the August 2020 Oireachtas Golf Society dinner was revealed.

Eoghan Cole BL for the State today told Galway District Court that the prosecution is likely to conclude its evidence today but that Calleary is one of its remaining witnesses.

Independent TD Noel Grealish (55), former Fianna Fail senator Donie Cassidy (76), John Sweeney (61), owner of the Station House Hotel in Clifden, and his son James (32), the general manager of the hotel, face charges in relation to the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner.

The State alleges that the four men were organisers of the event and that the event contravened laws enacted to minimise or slow the spread of Covid-19.

The State has argued that the men “did not take all reasonable steps” to ensure that the number of persons at the event did not exceed 50 persons.

The offence, which the men deny, is punishable by a fine of up to €2,500 and/or six months in prison.

The trial began at the beginning of January and ran for two days before a four-week break. It returned today before Judge Mary Fahy.

During previous hearings, Colm Smyth SC for Cassidy argued that his client was following Fáilte Ireland guidelines that had been agreed between the government and the representative body.

Supreme Court Judge Seámus Woulfe, who was present at the event, gave evidence at the trial that it was “significant” that the guidelines were published with the logo of the Irish government.

Advertisement

At the beginning of today’s hearing, Cole said that the prosecution was not relying upon the guidelines as part of its evidence but that it “accepts the guidelines as a defence exhibit”.

Both Smyth, for Cassidy, and Edward Walsh SC, for John Sweeney, argued that the guidelines should be prosecution evidence.

Smyth said that they should have been gathered by the prosecution “in the normal way”.

“There is no basis, the prosecution have distanced themselves from these guidelines from the very beginning,” he said.

Walsh said it was “outrageous” that the prosecution was “ignoring” the guidelines for what he said were “tactical reasons”, describing the approach as “devoid of reality”.

“We’ll wait to see what Mr Cole suggests is in the mind of the DPP but they seem to have a situation that the guidelines can only be a defence exhibit,” he said.

They are a document issued by the government of Ireland, that is the status of the document. For the DPP to seek to ignore the government is outrageous. Mr Cole should make it clear, is the DPP setting up a separate state? Is the DPP ignoring the government of Ireland? Because that seems to be the thrust of what the prosecution is doing.

Addressing the arguments over the guidelines, Judge Fahy said it was a matter for her and that the court “accepts the guidelines”.

Judge Fahy previously noted that the guidelines do “have the Rialtas na hÉireann stamp” and that it would be “unrealistic to disregard” them.

Independent TD Noel Grealish arriving at the Galway court . Source: Alamy Stock Photo

The guidelines also formed part of the cross-examination of Garda Inspector Peter Conlon.

Smyth asked Conlon why the guidelines weren’t included as part of the evidence gathering process.

“You have a duty to collect evidence whether it supports the prosecution or the defence,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Conlon said he was “aware of the contents” of the guidelines and they were not gathered as evidence as they were “publicly available”.

Smyth also asked Conlon about media reports in February 2021 that charges were to be brought in the case and whether t was appropriate for such reports to have appeared.

In response, Conlon said: “I utterly reject that I leaked information to the press.”

Smyth put it to Conlon that he was the “lead investigator” in the case and he asked how it was possible that information about charges was leaked to the press.

Conlon was also asked about CCTV footage not forming part of the case. He told the court that an investigating garda put in an initial verbal request to the hotel to view CCTV footage but was told that no one was available to show the footage to the garda.

When another request was put to the hotel, he said, gardai were told that the request would have to go through legal teams.

Under questioning from Smyth, Conlon said there was no CCTV recording of the function room in any case.

Walsh, for John Sweeney, said there would be “serious issues” with gardaí obtaining CCTV footage without a legal authority and that there was a “narrative being portrayed” which was “not entirely correct”.

Addressing the CCTV question, Judge Fahy agreed there was indeed “no legal authority” and that while it may be perceived as a “slant against the proprietor” she was “not viewing it like that”.

The case continues.