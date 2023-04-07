Advertisement

# Good Friday Agreement
QUIZ: How well do you know the Good Friday Agreement?
Can you get 10/10?
658
0
9 minutes ago

EASTER WEEKEND MARKS the 25 year anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, the landmark peace deal which signalled an enormous advancement in the Northern Ireland peace process.

Retrospectives and reflections on the agreement abound and there is no shortage of resources for anyone interested in how the deal came to be.

But how well do you know the Good Friday Agreement and the events that surrounded it? Take our quiz to find out.

In what city was the Good Friday Agreement signed?
Derry
Belfast

Dublin
London
How long is the Good Friday Agreement?
36 pages
72 pages

144 pages
288 pages
Finish this line: "It is hereby declared that Northern Ireland in its entirety remainspart of the United Kingdom and shall not cease to be so without the consent of a majority of the people of __________"
The island of Ireland
Great Britain

The United Kingdom
Northern Ireland
Who famously quipped that the Good Friday Agreement was "Sunningdale for slow learners"?
Bertie Ahern
Ian Paisley

Seamus Mallon
Martin McGuinness
The peace talks were chaired by US Senator George Mitchell. Which US state did he represent in the Senate?
Maine
New Hampshire

Vermont
Massachusetts
How many prisoners were released in Ireland and Great Britain as a result of the Good Friday Agreement?
42
428

4,280
42,800
Which law did the British government repeal as a result of the Good Friday Agreement?
Government of Ireland Act 1886
Parliament Act 1911

Government of Ireland Act 1914
Government of Ireland Act 1920
Which articles of the original Bunreacht na hÉireann lay claim to the entire island of Ireland?
Articles 2 and 3
Articles 3 and 4

Articles 5 and 6
Articles 7 and 8
Which party was the largest in Stormont following the 1998 Northern Ireland Assembly election?
DUP
SDLP

PUP
UUP
In May 1998, the Republic of Ireland held a referendum to approve the British–Irish Agreement section of the GFA. Wha percentage of voters approved the agreement?
54%
64%

84%
94%
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Expert
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Impressive
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Needs work
Share your result:

