Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 22 February 2023 Dublin: 5°C
Sam Boal
# Job Cuts
Google to cut 240 jobs from its Irish workforce
A collective consultation process will commence tomorrow.
13.5k
8
1 hour ago

GOOGLE IS TO cut 240 employees from its Irish workforce. 

A collective consultation process will commence tomorrow, it’s understood. 

Google’s European Headquarters are located in the Dublin Docklands and it has a full-time employee base of 5,500 staff. 

Google has made the Department of Enterprise aware of the job cuts. 

Just two weeks ago, Minister for Employment Simon Coveney had said that Ireland was “over the worst” of the announcements in relation to job cuts at big multi-national tech firms with bases in the country. 

In January, Google’s parent company Alphabet announced plans to cut around 12,000 jobs, which is more than 6% of its global workforce.

“We’ve decided to reduce our workforce by approximately 12,000 roles,” Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in an email to employees at the time, adding the cuts were in response to “a different economic reality than the one we face today”.

“We’ve undertaken a rigorous review across product areas and functions to ensure that our people and roles are aligned with our highest priorities as a company,” Pichai wrote.

Read Next
Related Reads
Ireland 'over the worst' of job cuts at multi-national tech firms in Ireland, Coveney says
Tech giant Salesforce to cut around 200 jobs in Ireland

“The roles we’re eliminating reflect the outcome of that review.

“The fact that these changes will impact the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me, and I take full responsibility for the decisions that led us here.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
8
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     