Google to cut 240 jobs from its Irish workforce

GOOGLE IS TO cut 240 employees from its Irish workforce.

A collective consultation process will commence tomorrow, it’s understood.

Google’s European Headquarters are located in the Dublin Docklands and it has a full-time employee base of 5,500 staff.

Google has made the Department of Enterprise aware of the job cuts.

Just two weeks ago, Minister for Employment Simon Coveney had said that Ireland was “over the worst” of the announcements in relation to job cuts at big multi-national tech firms with bases in the country.

In January, Google’s parent company Alphabet announced plans to cut around 12,000 jobs, which is more than 6% of its global workforce.

“We’ve decided to reduce our workforce by approximately 12,000 roles,” Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in an email to employees at the time, adding the cuts were in response to “a different economic reality than the one we face today”.

“We’ve undertaken a rigorous review across product areas and functions to ensure that our people and roles are aligned with our highest priorities as a company,” Pichai wrote.

“The roles we’re eliminating reflect the outcome of that review.

“The fact that these changes will impact the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me, and I take full responsibility for the decisions that led us here.”