Google's parent company Alphabet plans to cut around 12,000 jobs, 6% of its global workforce

GOOGLE’S PARENT COMPANY Alphabet plans to cut around 12,000 jobs, which is more than 6% of its global workforce.

Google’s European Headquarter’s are located in the Dublin Docklands and directly employs over 4,000 people in Ireland.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai issued details of the lay offs in an internal email today.

“We’ve decided to reduce our workforce by approximately 12,000 roles,” Pichai said in an email to employees, adding the cuts were in response to “a different economic reality than the one we face today”.

“We’ve undertaken a rigorous review across product areas and functions to ensure that our people and roles are aligned with our highest priorities as a company,” Pichai wrote.

“The roles we’re eliminating reflect the outcome of that review.

“The fact that these changes will impact the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me, and I take full responsibility for the decisions that led us here.”

Alphabet becomes the latest tech giant to announce lay-offs.

This week, Microsoft said it will layoff 10,000 employees in the coming months and in November, Meta (which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp) announced that it will reduce its workforce by 13%, resulting in the loss of 11,000 jobs globally.

Lyft, Stripe, and Twitter also cut staff last year .