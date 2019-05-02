This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man arrested over gorse fires in Donegal that destroyed house on Good Friday

The man was subsequently released without charge.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 2 May 2019, 10:13 PM
1 hour ago 4,860 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4617720
Locals helped firefighters battle the gorse fire.
Image: Micheal Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig
Locals helped firefighters battle the gorse fire.
Locals helped firefighters battle the gorse fire.
Image: Micheal Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig

A MAN WAS arrested today and subsequently released in connection with gorse fires that destroyed a house in Donegal on Good Friday.

The fire caused considerable damage to a house in the Drumnacart, Annagry area as well as damaging a tractor and various other items on the property. No injuries were reported.

Gardai said that the fire broke out between the hours of 1pm and 10.30pm on 19 April.

The fire spread throughout the afternoon and locals battled the blaze along with eleven fire brigade units before it was extinguished.

An Garda Síochána launched an investigation following the fire and today said they arrested a man.

The man was detained at Milford Garda Station for a period before being released without charge. Gardaí say a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

After more fires over the course of the Easter weekend, Donegal County Council appealed to landowners to “take all necessary measures to prevent the occurrence of wildfires”

This burning of land is legal, but only from 1 September and 28 February, when the weather is colder and when birds aren’t nesting.

