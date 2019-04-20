This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí investigating after gorse fire destroys house in Co Donegal

The fire spread throughout the afternoon from the Annagry area into nearby Dungloe and Kincasslagh.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 20 Apr 2019, 3:56 PM
1 hour ago 3,324 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4600845

Source: Micheal Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig/Facebook

A GORSE FIRE in Co Donegal yesterday which was extinguished with the help of local people is now being investigated by An Garda Síochána. 

The fire, which started at 1pm yesterday, caused considerable damage to a house in the Drumnacart, Annagry area as well as damaging a tractor and various other items on the property.

The fire spread throughout the afternoon from the Annagry area into nearby Dungloe and Kincasslagh as locals and emergency services worked to tackle blaze which was eventually extinguished at 10.30pm last night. Eleven fire brigades attended the scene. 

Local councillor Micheal Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig told TheJournal.ie that he and “an uncountable number” of locals tackled the blaze. “There were men and women, old young out yesterday.”

“I want to praise all the volunteers that were out there yesterday. Save for the volunteers we wouldn’t have saved as many houses as we did.”

“All the fire services were exceptional.”

house Source: Facebook.com

“We were out there fighting it all day,” said Mac Giolla Easbuig, who says it yet unclear what caused the gorse fire. “I expect there to be a thorough investigation and that there will be no sod left un-turned.”

An Garda Síochána is now investigating the incident, according to a spokesperson. “No injuries were reported and investigations are ongoing,” they said. 

The blaze, Mac Giolla Easbuig says, has led to renewed calls for Donegal County Council to engage with local communities to set up first responder units whereby locals would be trained to deal with situations like yesterday’s fire before emergency services arrive. 

“The first people at a gorse fire are always the locals. I believe if there were first response units set up locally on a voluntary basis, working in consultation with the council and the fire brigade trade union…it would be of great value.”

Donegal County Council have been contacted for comment. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

