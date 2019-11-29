This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Road safety camera company GoSafe reaches pay agreement

Up to 35 staff members at the company voted to go on strike in September.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 29 Nov 2019, 9:55 PM
50 minutes ago 1,856 Views 12 Comments
GoSafe protest earlier this month.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

GOSAFE, THE COMPANY that operates roadside safety cameras, has reached a pay agreement between management and staff representatives.

GoSafe monitoring operators have voted by a majority to accept a revised pay agreement.

A number of SIPTU trade union members working for GoSafe undertook strike action in recent months over union recognition and working conditions. 

Members of the union working for GoSafe had previously rejected a proposal to resolve the ongoing dispute. 

Up to 35 staff members at the company voted to go on strike in September. The new agreement reached today will commence on 1 January 2020 and remain in place until the end of 2022. 

The agreement involves improvements in base rate pay, Sunday premiums and bank holiday premium rates. 

It also deals with employer PRSA contributions, bonus schemes and an extra day’s leave after five years of service. 

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

