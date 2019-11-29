Road safety camera company GoSafe reaches pay agreement

GOSAFE, THE COMPANY that operates roadside safety cameras, has reached a pay agreement between management and staff representatives.

GoSafe monitoring operators have voted by a majority to accept a revised pay agreement.

A number of SIPTU trade union members working for GoSafe undertook strike action in recent months over union recognition and working conditions.

Members of the union working for GoSafe had previously rejected a proposal to resolve the ongoing dispute.

Up to 35 staff members at the company voted to go on strike in September. The new agreement reached today will commence on 1 January 2020 and remain in place until the end of 2022.

The agreement involves improvements in base rate pay, Sunday premiums and bank holiday premium rates.

It also deals with employer PRSA contributions, bonus schemes and an extra day’s leave after five years of service.