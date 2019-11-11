Siptu members in GoSafe suspend industrial action at request of WRC

MEMBERS OF THE trade union Siptu working for the national speed camera van operator, GoSafe, have suspended their industrial action following an intervention by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

The dispute centres on pay, working conditions and union recognition.

Siptu organiser Brendan Carr this evening said members “have agreed to suspend industrial action at the company at the request of the WRC”.

“We will be attending a conciliation meeting at the WRC on Friday, 22 November. The company has also agreed to attend this meeting,” he added.

Earlier this month management and staff representatives reached an agreement “in principle” on both a new roster and improved pay conditions.

However, when both issues were put to all workers, the ballot on pay did not secure the majority approval of staff.

Strikes

Siptu members have engaged in industrial action on a number of occasions in recent weeks, including a 72-hour strike over the October bank holiday weekend.

Carr previously said members only engaged in strike action “as a last resort because of the intransigence of management which has refused to address their concerns relating to health and safety and their conditions of employment”.

According to GoSafe, the pay improvements in the rejected deal provided for “an increase in base rate pay of 9.75% over three years, bank holiday rates at 1.5-time base rate, and enhanced employer PRSA contributions and holiday terms”.

GoSafe operates speed camera vans under a contract with the Department of Justice and An Garda Síochána.