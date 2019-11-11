This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 11 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Siptu members in GoSafe suspend industrial action at request of WRC

The dispute centres on pay, working conditions and union recognition.

By Órla Ryan Monday 11 Nov 2019, 5:48 PM
51 minutes ago 1,106 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4887295
File photo
Image: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

MEMBERS OF THE trade union Siptu working for the national speed camera van operator, GoSafe, have suspended their industrial action following an intervention by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

The dispute centres on pay, working conditions and union recognition.

Siptu organiser Brendan Carr this evening said members “have agreed to suspend industrial action at the company at the request of the WRC”.

“We will be attending a conciliation meeting at the WRC on Friday, 22 November. The company has also agreed to attend this meeting,” he added.

Earlier this month management and staff representatives reached an agreement “in principle” on both a new roster and improved pay conditions.

However, when both issues were put to all workers, the ballot on pay did not secure the majority approval of staff.

Strikes 

Siptu members have engaged in industrial action on a number of occasions in recent weeks, including a 72-hour strike over the October bank holiday weekend.

Related Read

01.11.19 Speed camera operators plan further strike action after rejecting pay proposals

Carr previously said members only engaged in strike action “as a last resort because of the intransigence of management which has refused to address their concerns relating to health and safety and their conditions of employment”. 

According to GoSafe, the pay improvements in the rejected deal provided for “an increase in base rate pay of 9.75% over three years, bank holiday rates at 1.5-time base rate, and enhanced employer PRSA contributions and holiday terms”.

GoSafe operates speed camera vans under a contract with the Department of Justice and An Garda Síochána. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie