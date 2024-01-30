Government considers chartering flights to deport immigrants denied asylum

CHARTERED FLIGHTS COULD be used to deport people in the future who have had their international protection applications denied.

The Office of Government Procurement (OGP) has issued a call for interested companies to send in submissions in order to gauge the market capacity to supply chartered flights, which the Government has not used in deportations since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The move comes as the Government attempts to speed up the asylum application process for people coming from so-called ‘safe countries’, with Algeria and Botswana set to be added to the list tomorrow.

“Going forward the State expects to be in a position to identify for removal, a sufficient number of individuals from specific countries of origin, to an extent that the use of charter flight operations would become economically viable. The State wishes to be in a position to have access to such a service,” the OGP said.

Speaking to reporters at Government Buildings today, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said it is her intention is that, where necessary, the government would be able to use a charter flight to potentially bring a larger group of people to one particular country if a number of decisions have taken in a similar timeframe.

“But also you might have situations where you could charter a smaller plane where you might have somebody who is a risk, where they are being deported or they are being escorted by gardaí, and we would be able to use it in that instance as well. So it’s to have it there available and ready,” she said.

The minister said she did not have any timelines as to when charter flights would be available, but she said the options must be available to government.

She said such flights have been available in Ireland previously, and other EU countries also use such a system. The last such flight to operate in Ireland was in 2019.

The country’s asylum system as a whole has come under severe strain in recent years due to a rise in the number of people arriving here seeking international protection and more than 100,000 refugees from the war in Ukraine.

In the past, Ireland has had reciprocal arrangements with other EU countries through which seats on deportation flights are shared.

For example, a plane leaving Ireland could stop in another member state like France and pick up more people before heading for its destination country.

Advertisement

Chartering flights would allow the government to avail of those kind of arrangements again.

The deadline for submissions from interested companies is 28 February this year.

As reported by The Journal this morning, McEntee also confirmed that a review of the safe countries list has resulted in Algeria and Botswana being added.

“We’ve reviewed four countries in this instance. Two of those, Pakistan and Nigeria, a decision was taken that we could not say that they were safe countries, but for the other two, Algeria and Botswana, I’m very confident in the process that has been undertaken,” she said after Cabinet today.

She said it is hoped it sends a message that Ireland’s international protection system is not “a separate route for economic migration”.

“I’m very confident that for those two countries, while we have seen an increase in people coming from those countries, the vast majority have been coming for economic reasons.

“It’s important to stress that this does not mean people coming from any of the now 10 safe countries cannot seek international protection. They can they will be able to but they will be processed in a much quicker way. Their decisions will be given in a much quicker timeline. And if they have a negative decision, they will be asked to leave or they will be supported to leave in a much quicker way.

“I hope it sends a very clear message that the international protection system is here for people who genuinely need protection. It should never be used as a back way or a separate route for economic migration.”

The number of people coming from countries on the ‘safe list’ in the last year has seen a decrease in applications from those countries of almost 40%.

“Those who have sought protection 80% of them have been refused. And then on appeal, about 80% of that has been upheld. So really, I think it shows that this system is working,” she said.

McEntee said she also updated Cabinet on the European Union’s new asylum and migration pact, stating that she recommends Ireland joining the pact “as soon as possible”.

With reporting by Christina Finn