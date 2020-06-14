This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 14 June, 2020
Deal on government formation to be finalised as party leaders meet after late-night negotiations

It’s believed that a deal for a new programme for government could be reached this afternoon.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 14 Jun 2020, 12:47 PM
53 minutes ago 4,021 Views 51 Comments
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A DEAL ON a new programme for government could be reached this afternoon following late-night talks between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party.

Negotiations between the three parties lasted until almost 4am, as TDs attempted to iron out a number of outstanding issues with a view to announcing a new government imminently.

Party leaders Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan are meeting this afternoon to discuss remaining issues.

They are said to include a rise in the pension age to 67, potential tax cuts over the lifetime of the next government, a possible rise in carbon tax to €100 per tonne by 2030, and the Occupied Territories Bill, which would ban the import of goods from Israeli settlements.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney told reporters outside Government Buildings this afternoon that he believed the parties now had a text for a programme for government, with a need for leaders to finalise a small number of issues.

“I think the text that will be going to the leaders today is good for the country, and I am confident that the three parties will be able to sell it within their parties, but also to the public.” 

Speaking to RTÉ after leaving negotiations in the early hours of this morning, Fianna Fáil’s Barry Cowen said it was hoped that an agreement would be reached today.

“The issues still outstanding are minor enough, or there are not many of them, but they are indeed very important and pivotal,” he said.

“The leaders now will take over from here… and hopefully approve the agreement, and from that then we’ll engage with our parliamentary party.”

Green Party TD Marc Ó Cathasaigh also told RTÉ that his party’s negotiators were happy that they had concluded their work.

“Today was a long day, a difficult day, and it required people on all sides to dig deep and work together to find resolutions,” he said.

“We’re happy that we’re going to deliver a very ambitious and radical and transformative programme for government, from what was an arduous process and a long process.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The programme for government could run to more than 100 pages and the detail of that will be worked out by party leaders on Sunday.

It will then have to be put to the membership of each of the three parties for consideration.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on Friday that he thinks a government could be in place by the end of June or early July if members accept the deal.

With reporting from Press Association.

