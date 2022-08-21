Government needs to take 'more humane approach' to housing Ukrainian refugees

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THE GOVERNMENT NEEDS to “take a more humane approach” to how it is housing Ukrainian refugees.
That’s according to Emma Lane-Spollen, the national coordinator with the Ukraine Civil Society Forum.
She was speaking to RTÉ’s ‘This Week’ as Ukrainian refugees being housed in student accommodation begin to vacate campuses to make way for students.
Lane-Spollen said it is “not yet known” where these people will be moved to – around 2,500 Ukrainian refugees are due to leave student accommodation by the end of this month.
She added that the uncertainty is “appalling” and that the “constant relocation and lack of knowing where they are going is deeply re-traumatising”.
While Lane-Spollen praised the work of the Department of Children in finding emergency accommodation, she accused the Government of a lack of forward planning and of an “over-reliance on hotel accommodation”.
She’s called for the government to “establish a refugee agency and ensure that the budget in 2023 is investing in refugee accommodation, welfare and integration”.
Latest CSO figures reveal there have been just under 48,000 arrivals from Ukraine in Ireland since the Russian invasion, with women and children making up the majority of these arrivals.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (19)