Bingo organisers to pay out 75% of winnings after government revises bill

THE GOVERNMENT HAS backed down and made revisions to new legislation that would have seen bingo winnings cut in half.

Organisers of large bingo competitions will now be allowed pay out up to 75% of their takings in prize money, instead of the proposed 50%. The original figure of 25% of the takings going to charity remains the same.

For smaller bingos, where the total prize money is less than €5,000, there is no change in the current law.

The bill has been sent to the Seanad for further consideration.

The changes were proposed by Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny last night and accepted by the Minister of State David Stanton, despite insisting on Tuesday that he would not reconsider his initial proposal of the Gaming and Lotteries Bill.

‘Keep your hands off our balls!’



A Save our Bingo rally is being held outside the Dáil in protest at the government’s new legislation which bingo players say would “shut down every bingo hall in Ireland.” pic.twitter.com/N54RRpH89P — TheJournal Politics (@TJ_Politics) December 3, 2019 Source: TheJournal Politics /Twitter

“There was a very organised lobby by the commercial bingo operators against this bill, but the main objection being put forward was that there was a cap of 50% of takings at any licenced bingo game being allocated to prizes,” Kenny said.

“My simple amendment changed that 50% to 75%, leaving it at the discretion of the operators as to how much they give as prizes.”

Under the current law, Minister Stanton claimed that “agents were allowed to take up to 40% of the proceeds and charities frequently ended up with very little.”

On Tuesday, around 50 bingo players were bussed to the Dáil to protest over the initial changes to the bill.

The Save Our Bingo Facebook campaign group, that organised the protest which included a live game of bingo, believed that it would have resulted in the “closure of every bingo hall in Ireland”.

One woman carried a sign that read, “Leo [Varadkar] and posh boys hate bingo”. However, speaking in the Dáil yesterday, the Taoiseach said he was a frequenter of bingo with his grandmother.