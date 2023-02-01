Integration minister: Govt may provide more information about housing of asylum seekers in future

INTEGRATION MINISTER RODERIC O’Gorman has said he will “look to increase our Department’s ability to provide information when we’re opening new international protection accommodation”.

On Sunday, over 200 people gathered in Lismore in Co Waterford to demonstrate against the conversion of a long-empty hotel into a direct provision site.

They argued that the building had been earmarked for commercial use for several years.

The centre is to accommodate 117 asylum seekers beginning with 69 women and families in the coming days.

Other high-profile demonstrations have taken place across the country about the placement of refugees in local communities, notably in East Wall, Drimnagh and Ballymun.

However, a number of counter-demonstrations welcoming asylum seekers to Ireland have also taken place in those areas.

Speaking today to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Minister O’Gorman confirmed that these plans in Lismore will go ahead, despite the demonstration.

He noted that the hotel “hasn’t been used for the last seven years” and added: “I think it’s important to say we’re not taking a hotel out of use, we’re actually using a building that hadn’t been used for a long period of time.”

When asked why he didn’t consult the local community, O’Gorman said: “We are in a situation where over this weekend and the last week, we weren’t able to accommodate people.

“And it is that pressure that we’re under right now to ensure that we can provide, particularly for families where there are children, that we can provide accommodation for them.

“That’s why the Department has had to move rapidly in terms of the opening of the accommodation.”

O’Gorman also noted the need to “open accommodation at speed in order for us to meet our international obligations”.

He added: “When we’re opening new accommodations, we brief elected reps, we brief the local authority, and that is how information is provided to elected representatives in a particular area.”

O’Gorman then confirmed that he will “look to increase our Department’s ability to provide information when we’re opening new international protection accommodation”.

However, O’Gorman expressed concern about the impact consultation would have on some of the demonstrations and protests seen recently.

While making clear that he was not referencing Lismore, O’Gorman warned: “In some of the examples that we’ve seen in recent weeks, and I’m not talking about Lismore here, but in some of the examples it’s clear that no level of consultation, no level of engagement would have changed the outcomes.”

Yesterday, The Journal reported that gardaí are set to examine links between links between misinformation spread online recently and an arson attack on a building in Dublin’s north inner city.

Gardaí are believed to be investigating the theory that it was targeted by a group who believed, erroneously, that the building was to be used as a direct provision centre.

Speaking on RTÉ this morning, O’Gorman appeared to reference this and said: “We have seen a building set on fire as a result of an untrue rumour.”

Bed shortages

O’Gorman also confirmed that a worst case scenario could see bed shortages of up to 19,000 for asylum seekers.

He told RTÉ that he was provided with this figure at a Cabinet subcommittee on Ukraine last night.

This worst case scenario figure comes amid the ongoing closure of the Citywest Transit Hub closed to new arrivals.

O’Gorman added that “there are very real challenges” regarding bed availability, particularly in hotels and guest houses.

O’Gorman also highlighted the need to have “contingencies in place” should a “significant number of hotels revert to tourism”.

However, while O’Gorman noted that the Department is “consistently renewing hotel contracts” he acknowledged the need to “anticipate that there could be a situation where we do lose some, particularly as we go into the summer”.

O’Gorman also called on other government agencies to provide additional accommodation and said that the Department of Defence has been able to assist so far.

“The Department of Defence over the weekend has allowed us to use the Kilbride barracks for international protection applicants.

“That’s meant we were able to accommodate a number of people on Sunday and Monday, who we hadn’t been able to accommodate earlier in the week. So those kinds of actions are really valuable, but there will need to be more of that.”