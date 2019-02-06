Union says young GPs are 'choosing Dubai over Dublin' ahead of Leinster House protest

ABOUT 500 PEOPLE are expected to attend a Leinster House protest by GPs later this afternoon.

The protest concerns what the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP) says is a lack of investment in the sector that is threatening patient access.

The NAGP says there are over 700 GPs due to retire within the next five years and that there are not enough young, newly trained GPs to replace them.

The union estimates that about 90-100 full-time GPs are trained each year but that surveys have shown that 45% “plan to emigrate for better pay and conditions”.

NAGP president Dr Maitiú O Tuathail adds that there are now 26 communities across the country with no GP service at all and that this could increase.

In counties like Kilkenny, Mayo, Roscommon, and Longford, the NAGP estimates that 40% of GPs will have retired by 2024. In Leitrim it could be as high as 50% and other areas will also be affected.

“With 700 GPs about to retire in the next four to five years, and newly qualified GPs choosing Dubai over Dublin, many more communities will be left without a GP,” O Tuathail said ahead of the protest.

“The people of Ireland must carefully consider how they will vote come election time, if they want their families to continue to have GPs into the future.”

The NAGP is also unhappy with the FEMPI cuts that were introduced in 2008 and remain in place.

Today’s demonstration is planning for about 500 attendees on Molesworth Street across from Leinster House and will hear from a number of opposition TDs as well as GPs.

The NAGP says some GP practices will be closed to allow members attend the protest while others will remain open to provide locum services.