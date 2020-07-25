Area around Dublin's Grafton Street being pedestrianised this weekend in trial run

PEDESTRIANISATION TRIALS ARE being carried out in the Grafton Street area of Dublin this weekend.

The trials will see a number of streets being opened up for pedestrian use as traffic-free areas.

The locations for the trials are:

Anne Street South from the junction of Dawson Street

Duke Street from the junction of Dawson Street

South William Street from the Brown Thomas carpark exit to Chatham Row

Drury Street from Fade Street to the Drury Street carpark

Dame Court From Exchequer Street

The trials take place over four consecutive weekends starting today.

Each of the locations will be closed to vehicular traffic between 11am and 7pm on both weekend days and on the bank holiday Monday, 3 August.

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times, as will access to carparks in the area.

Source: Dublin City Council

(Click here to see a larger version of this image)

Dublin City Council has said these measures are being taken to support the economic recovery of the city by providing more space for pedestrians during weekends to encourage people to return for shopping and to make use of the cafes and restaurants in the area.

Temporary street furniture permits have been issued to a number of cafes/restaurants on South Anne Street, Drury Street and Dame Court to assist them in the re-opening of their businesses and to provide for social distancing requirements.

Tables and chairs for these businesses’ customers will be permitted in allocated on-street areas.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Cork pedestrianisation

Since 29 June, Cork City’s Princes Street has been partially pedestrianised.

Before 9.30am, deliveries are made along the narrow street, which hosts mostly restaurants, pubs and cafés. After that, chairs and tables are put up in the road, turning it into an outdoor, spaced-out, congregation point for people in the city.

This has been a boost for businesses along the street, and a pull factor to get people to return to the city as Ireland begins to slowly open back up following Covid-19 restrictions.

In total, there are plans to pedestrianise seven streets across Cork city, prompted by the lockdown.