This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 29 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Barbers and hairdressers say it's 'Christmas on steroids' - some even organised midnight openings

Across the country, people got their first hair cut in months.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 29 Jun 2020, 1:44 PM
25 minutes ago 5,347 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5135895
People queuing outside a Grafton Barbers shop in Drumcondra at 12.50am.
Image: TheJournal.ie
People queuing outside a Grafton Barbers shop in Drumcondra at 12.50am.
People queuing outside a Grafton Barbers shop in Drumcondra at 12.50am.
Image: TheJournal.ie

THERE WERE QUEUES outside barbers from midnight, as Phase Three came into effect, and men waited to get their first hair cut in several months.

There were also queues outside several hairdressers first thing today as people finally got the chance to get their lockdown locks cut.

Hugh McAllister, the owner of the country-wide Grafton Barber chain, told TheJournal.ie that between 50 to 60 people were queued outside many shops.

On Grafton Street, staff didn’t finish cutting hair until nearly 4am.

“We were looking at the weather, thinking it’ll be a non-runner,” McAllister said. But by 10.45pm last night, 20 to 30 people were waiting outside barber shops in Dublin.

“People are on a mission,” he said.

And while he admits that photos of queues outside barber shops is good publicity after months of pandemic-enforced closure, he said that the midnight opening served a useful purpose.

“It was really just to give us a dry run, to see what problems we’d come up with,” he said. 

Alongside barbers and hairdressers, gyms, pools and cinemas are also allowed to open while small congregations can attend church services again.

Many pubs will also open today.

Beauty salons, spas, tattoo/piercing facilities and more are able to open their doors from today. The early reopening of hairdressers has been welcomed by the Irish Hairdressers Federation (IHF).

“For the past three months we have been working tirelessly on preparing our guidelines for reopening the sector safely and responsibly, working with expert advisers and engaging with government,” the IHF said after the announcement.  

However, some customers might see an increase in price for their usual ‘do for additional costs related to Covid-19 such as PPE. 

Related Read

29.06.20 Phase Three: Here's what's allowed from today as Ireland enters second-last step out of lockdown

At Grafton Barber branches, customers will have to provide details in case of contact tracing, while staff are wearing face masks and face shields. Surfaces are sanitised and gowns are disposable.

Staff found it “difficult”, he said – but 90% were wearing the face shields.

McAllister also said that he was surprised how few people arrived to get a hair cut without wearing a mask.

He said that he mask-wearing wouldn’t be mandatory, but staff would be encouraging it.

“We can’t force them, but we’re kind of asking them,” said McAllister. “It’s uncharted territory, so we want to make it as comfortable as possible.”

Rush

No one knows how long the rush will last for. Judging by the experience in other countries, McAllister thinks there could be a “solid burst” for two weeks, when he expects it to be like “Christmas on steroids”.

After seven weeks, with no major spikes in cases, he thinks trade might return to normal.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In Athy, Co Kildare, Kathleen Grufferty was one of the first back into the hairdressing chairs at the House of LA salon.

“I’m very excited to be back and feel normal again,” she said.

“I was in at 9am this morning, it was great – one of the first.”

With reporting from Press Association

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie