This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 19 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hairdressers and barbers permitted to reopen from 29 June

The Cabinet today agreed to move the date forward after a recommendation from NPHET.

By Órla Ryan Friday 19 Jun 2020, 6:35 PM
1 hour ago 14,678 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5127214
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Roman Kosolapov
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Roman Kosolapov

HAIRDRESSERS, BARBERS AND beauticians can reopen from 29 June, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced this evening.

Such premises were previously due to reopen on 20 July, when Phase Four of easing Covid-19 restrictions kicked in. However, they can now reopen from 29 June, the start of Phase Three.

The Cabinet today agreed to move the date forward after a recommendation from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced this evening that most facilities – including gyms, churches and cinemas – would reopen from Phase Three in an acceleration of the roadmap.

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, and his team met yesterday to advise the government on what should happen in the next two phases of the roadmap for easing the lockdown.

NPHET’s recommendation came after the Irish Hairdressers Federation recently published guidelines which it says would allow hair salons to reopen safely in Phase Three.

There are over 100 specific recommendations within the document to safeguard staff and customers.

The Irish Hairdressers Federation has welcomed the accelerated reopening of the sector.

“From the beginning of this pandemic, the safety and wellbeing of our staff and clients has been our top priority,” the group said in a statement.

“We immediately took the responsible decision to close in March earlier than we had to as it was the right thing to do.

“For the past three months we have been working tirelessly on preparing our guidelines for reopening the sector safely and responsibly, working with expert advisers and engaging with government.’’

The Minister for Business, Heather Humphreys, said the news of hairdressers reopening is “most welcome”.

Speaking to media, Humphreys wished to acknowledge the “huge amount of work they have put in to develop protocols and training for their members”. 

She said these health and safety protocols for staff and customers will ensure it is safe for people to have their hair cut and “whatever else you need to do”. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The vice president of the Irish Hairdressers Federation, Lisa Eccles, said all staff will wear face masks and maintain “very strict cleaning standards”.

“We cannot wait to get our clients back in and we’ll be on the phones next week booking people in,” Eccles said on RTÉ’s Six One news. 

She said hairdressers will be in a position to help with contact tracing as they will have the names and contact numbers of all clients. 

She said the extra few weeks of reopening before the initial date given will help save jobs in the industry. 

 

- With reporting by Orla Dwyer

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie