Graham Dwyer appeal against conviction of murder of Elaine O'Hara to be heard by Supreme Court today

GRAHAM DWYER’S APPEAL to overturn his conviction for murdering vulnerable child care worker Elaine O’Hara will be heard in the Supreme Court this morning.

The hearing is scheduled for one day.

Dwyer (51) was convicted of murdering Ms O’Hara by a unanimous jury verdict in March 2015 and sentenced to life in prison.

He appealed his conviction after securing declarations that the retention of mobile phone data is a breach of rights under the European Charter on Fundamental Rights.

His lawyers had argued that the retention of mobile phone data used in the case was an “opportunistic form of mass surveillance” that transforms phones into tracking devices that can reveal a detailed picture of every aspect of a person’s life.

Last March, the Court of Appeal dismissed Dwyer’s conviction appeal on all grounds, including in relation to the admissibility of the call data evidence.

The CoA agreed with the prosecution that there was enough evidence to support the conviction, even if the disputed call data evidence had been excluded.

The CoA said the limited call data evidence in controversy was not very significant and was properly admitted into evidence.

There was other evidence to link Dwyer to two phones that formed part of the prosecution case, the CoA also found.

There was also evidence to the same effect independent of the call data records that was “as powerful and perhaps more compelling”.

“In summary, we have not been persuaded that any of the issues raised under the theme of “Prejudice in the Trial”, whether in isolation or when considered on a cumulative basis, rendered the trial unfair. For that reason, we reject these grounds of appeal,” the CoA stated in its ruling.

However, following an application by Dwyer’s legal team, the Supreme Court agreed to consider his appeal.

It held that “significant issues of general public importance arise” as to the admissibility of the call data evidence retained and accessed under a 2011 Irish law that was struck down by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) in 2014.

The court said it is also important to properly characterise the illegality involved, considering the data was obtained in compliance with the provisions of the 2011 Communications (Retention of Data) Act but where the Act itself was subsequently found to be inconsistent with EU law.

The scope and application of legislation governing courts’ directions in conviction appeals will also be considered by the Supreme Court.

Dwyer denies murdering Ms O’Hara.

He also denies buying and using a Nokia phone found in Vartry Reservoir in Co Wicklow in 2013.

His trial was told that the phone was used to send Ms O’Hara messages, including one about stabbing, culminating in a text dated 22 August 2012 – the last day she was seen – to “go down to the shore and wait”.

Timeline

In December 2018, nearly four years after his conviction, Dwyer won his legal action against the Irish State and the Garda Commissioner over the retention and accessing of his mobile phone records.

The data, which was generated by Dwyer’s work phone, placed the phone at a specific place at a particular time. That data was used to link Dwyer to another mobile phone the prosecution says Dwyer acquired and used to contact Ms O’Hara.

The use of the data, Dwyer claimed, was unconstitutional and breached his rights under the EU Charter and the European Convention on Human Rights, including his right to privacy.

The State appealed the High Court decision, and the Supreme Court referred this appeal to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

In April 2022, the CJEU ruled in Dwyer’s favour, stating that EU law does not support holding data of electronic communications indiscriminately for the purpose of combating serious crime.

The court found that that Ireland’s Communications Act 2011 is inconsistent with EU law, paving the way for Dwyer to appeal to overturn his conviction.

In December 2022, lawyers for Dwyer told the Court of Appeal that the retention of mobile phone data is an “opportunistic form of mass surveillance” that transforms phones into tracking devices that can reveal a detailed picture of every aspect of a person’s life.

Lawyers for the State argued that there was still “overwhelming” evidence against Dwyer to preserve his conviction and the State was not dependent on mobile phone call data used in his trial.

The Court of Appeal dismissed Dwyer’s appeal in March 2023.

Includes reporting by Eoin Reynolds