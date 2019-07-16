This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 16 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tourism group claims 13-storey apartment block will ruin view from Guinness Storehouse bar

The building will contain apartments, shops, restaurants, medical facilities, co-working spaces and a creche.

By Gordon Deegan Tuesday 16 Jul 2019, 10:04 PM
45 minutes ago 4,559 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4727542
The circular, glass-enclosed Gravity bar that sits atop the storehouse of the Guinness brewing facility
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
The circular, glass-enclosed Gravity bar that sits atop the storehouse of the Guinness brewing facility
The circular, glass-enclosed Gravity bar that sits atop the storehouse of the Guinness brewing facility
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

A NATIONAL TOURISM body has claimed that an apartment development containing a 13-storey block will compromise the visitor experience and views from the Gravity Bar in the Guinness Storehouse.

Last month, one of the country’s largest builders, Patrick Crean’s Marlet Property Group lodged plans for a ten-year planning permission to construct 550 ‘build-to-rent’ apartments in five blocks at Grand Canal Harbour at Grand Canal Place at Dublin 8.

The towers planned for the Liberties area near the Guinness brewery are to house the apartments as well as shops, restaurants, medical facilities, co-working spaces and a creche.

In response to the proposal, CEO of the Irish Tourism Industry Federation (ITIF), Eoghan O’Mara Walsh, has told Dublin City Council that the proposal “will compromise the visitor experience and views from the Gravity Bar in the Guinness Storehouse”.

The ITIF is the umbrella group for the Irish tourism sector and O’Mara Walsh said that the Guinness Storehouse is Ireland’s most visited tourist attraction with 1.8 million visitors per annum.

“In total last year, according to Fáilte Ireland figures, international tourists spent €2bn while visiting Dublin and the Storehouse and its Gravity Bar experience is critical to sustaining and growing this,” he said

“The highlight and focal point of the Storehouse visit is the largely unimpeded 360 degree view from the Gravity Bar and this is an important consideration to factor in to any development plans around the area.”

O’Mara Walsh also told the Council: “To our mind, the view must be protected as much as possible and we request that the current plans be reviewed with the important tourism economy in mind.”

Much-needed activity

The ITIF CEO also said that the Marlet plan is welcome in many ways in bringing much-needed economic activity to Dublin 8.

Guinness owner Diageo also made a submission with the council on the plan.

Consultants for Diageo have told the Council that a €20m extension to the Gravity Bar is due to open in January of next year.

The consultants, the RPS Group have asked the Council to be mindful of the views from the Gravity Bar in making its decision.

“Key to the continued success of the Storehouse are the views from the Gravity Bar where the tour finishes,” the submission says.

“Diageo are keen to ensure that the proposed developments are cognisant of the impact the development may have on these views.

“The views from the Gravity Bar are key to the success of the Guinness Storehouse and Diageo are keen to ensure that the views are protected.”

Permission already secured

The RPS Group add that overall the proposals are welcomed and that the new residential plan will enliven the area.

The submission points out that at further information stage, the applicants provide an additional view from the new bar in order to assess the impact of the proposed development at this viewpoint.

Documentation lodged with the plan by Marlet Group subsidiary, Atlas GP says that the impact on views from the Gravity Bar as a result of the development range from ‘significant and neutral’ and ‘slight and neutral’.

Examining one of the views from the existing Gravity Bar, the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) says that a large part of the proposed development is visible in the view and offers an opportunity to see the upper levels of the new development.

The plan by Atlas GP is seeking to supersede a planning permission already secured for the lands in question.

The council is due to make a decision on the application early next month and due to the scale of the plan is likely to request further information.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gordon Deegan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie