#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Monday 8 March 2021
Advertisement

Greece mourns the death of baby who died from Covid aged just 37-days-old

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted “the grief is unbearable”.

By AFP Monday 8 Mar 2021, 8:13 PM
15 minutes ago 2,617 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5375619
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

GREECE TODAY MOURNED a 37-day-old baby, the youngest among the country’s nearly 6,800 Covid-19 victims.

“Sadly today we had the pandemic’s youngest victim in our country, an infant that spent 17 of its 37 days fighting the coronavirus,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted.

“Today, grief is unbearable,” he said.

The health ministry said the baby boy was brought to an Athens children’s hospital in mid-February with a nasal inflammation and fever, and placed in intensive care a day later. He died on Sunday.

Nearly 6,800 people have died of the virus in Greece, while nearly 480 people are in intensive care.

The health ministry last week said it was calling for additional private hospital resources as it admitted that the public health system in Athens was under “unbearable pressure”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Mitsotakis’ government has been accused by the opposition of failing to halt the spread of the pandemic despite a lockdown imposed in November.

Officials have blamed the high rate of infection on the more contagious British virus variant.

The government also came under fire this week after police were filmed beating a young man during a lockdown patrol yesterday.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie