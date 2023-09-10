Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 10 September 2023 Dublin: 20°C
Alamy Stock Photo Volos, central Greece, Wednesday, Sept. 6
# Rescue Effort
Death toll from floods in Greece rises to 15 after four more bodies found
Greece’s fire service said that since flooding hit central Greece on Tuesday it has evacuated nearly 3,500 people. Rescue efforts continue.
1.4k
0
36 minutes ago

THE NUMBER OF confirmed deaths from flooding in central Greece has risen to 15 after the bodies of four people previously considered missing were found, authorities said.

Three bodies were located in villages near the city of Karditsa in western Thessaly. An 88-year-old woman and her 65-year-old son were found in their home, and a 58-year-old man was found between two villages.

The coastguard said today that the body of a 42-year-old man, missing since Tuesday, was found floating in the sea near the city of Volos. He was last seen in his car unable to control it in raging waters.

Greece’s fire service said that since flooding hit central Greece on Tuesday it has evacuated nearly 3,500 people. Rescue efforts continue.

The flooding appears to have subsided, although the Pineios river, the major waterway in Thessaly, is rising at its mouth, Fire Service spokesman Yiannis Artopios said on Sunday evening.

The coastguard said it rescued 335 people stranded in the Pelion peninsula between Thursday and Saturday.

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     