84 Irish parks and gardens win Green Flag award

Edel Golden - Manager, Jackie Clarke Museum, displays one of Mayo County Council's two Green Flag Awards for 2020.

THE NUMBER OF International Green Flag awards for Ireland this year has increased, with 84 parks and gardens receiving an award, including for the first time sites from Cavan, Donegal and Waterford.

The Green Flag Award for parks is the mark of a quality park or green space and is recognised throughout the world. It is only awarded for exceeding tough environmental standards in green space management and excellence of visitor attractions.

Ireland secured more Green Flag awards this year than any other country other than the UK.

Included in the 84 awards are 14 for community-run parks and gardens in Carlow, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Galway, Roscommon, and Wexford.

Minister of State for Community Development and Charities Joe O’Brien said this year “we have appreciated the importance of the public parks and gardens within our communities probably more than at any other time”.

“They have supported us all in maintaining a significant quality of life during restrictions, uncertainty, and upset. Without our public parks and gardens our lives would have been much further reduced and confined.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the hard work put in by park staff, and community volunteers, across the country,” O’Brien said.

“Not only in achieving this Green Flag Success for Ireland today, but in maintaining the many parks, gardens, and greens across the country for our mutual benefit. It is a great credit that they largely remained open and well managed at this difficult time.”