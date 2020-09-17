#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 17 September 2020
Advertisement

84 Irish parks and gardens win Green Flag award

There were 14 awards for community-run spaces across the country.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 17 Sep 2020, 4:14 PM
43 minutes ago 5,200 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5207403
Edel Golden - Manager, Jackie Clarke Museum, displays one of Mayo County Council's two Green Flag Awards for 2020.
Image: Naoise Culhane
Edel Golden - Manager, Jackie Clarke Museum, displays one of Mayo County Council's two Green Flag Awards for 2020.
Edel Golden - Manager, Jackie Clarke Museum, displays one of Mayo County Council's two Green Flag Awards for 2020.
Image: Naoise Culhane

THE NUMBER OF International Green Flag awards for Ireland this year has increased, with 84 parks and gardens receiving an award, including for the first time sites from Cavan, Donegal and Waterford.

The Green Flag Award for parks is the mark of a quality park or green space and is recognised throughout the world. It is only awarded for exceeding tough environmental standards in green space management and excellence of visitor attractions.

Ireland secured more Green Flag awards this year than any other country other than the UK.

Included in the 84 awards are 14 for community-run parks and gardens in Carlow, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Galway, Roscommon, and Wexford.

Minister of State for Community Development and Charities Joe O’Brien said this year “we have appreciated the importance of the public parks and gardens within our communities probably more than at any other time”.

“They have supported us all in maintaining a significant quality of life during restrictions, uncertainty, and upset. Without our public parks and gardens our lives would have been much further reduced and confined.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the hard work put in by park staff, and community volunteers, across the country,” O’Brien said.

“Not only in achieving this Green Flag Success for Ireland today, but in maintaining the many parks, gardens, and greens across the country for our mutual benefit. It is a great credit that they largely remained open and well managed at this difficult time.”

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie