Green light for development of 607 apartments in west Dublin

SOUTH DUBLIN COUNTY Council has given the green light to Cairn Homes for a €240 million apartment scheme for Clonburris in west Dublin after not receiving a single objection against the proposal.

This follows the planning authority granting planning permission to Cairn Homes to construct 607 apartments for Clonburris.

The initial scheme comprised 255 one bedroom apartments, 307 two bedroom apartments and 32 three bedroom apartments across eight blocks including two rising to seven storeys in height and the applicants added a further 13 units in revised plans lodged with the Council.

The mixed use scheme also includes office floorspace, six retail units, a creche and an urban square.

Cairn told the Council that in terms of a hotel for the Clonburris site which was the subject of the application, there was currently no market requirement and serious viability issues.

Cairn Homes has separate plans before the Council for 565 units at Clonburris made up of 230 houses, 216 duplex-apartments and 119 apartments.

Already Cairn has secured planning permissions for 569 dwellings in one Clonburris application and obtained planning for an additional 157 dwellings in a separate plan.

Cairn also told the Council that a large portion of Clonburris will have to be developed before Cairn considers pubs for the overall scheme.

The overall SDZ lands at Clonburris consist of 691 acres within the established Lucan, Clondalkin and Liffey Valley suburban areas.

3D Design Bureau A CGI image of the proposed development. 3D Design Bureau

Planning documentation lodged with the initial 594 unit scheme state that subject site is the third phase of a multi-phase development intended to deliver a new community of the western edge of Dublin.

The documentation cautioned that a “do-nothing” scenario represented an inappropriate unsustainable and inefficient use of these serviced residential zoned lands within the SDZ.

Planning consultant for Cairn Homes, John Spain told the Council that the proposed development seeks to provide a good mix of high-quality dwellings and “will result in a high quality residential development”.

Spain told the council that “the mix of dwelling types have been designed to ensure that the scheme caters for a wide range of choices and demographics including starter homes for young professionals and families, older people trading down”.

Spain stated that the proposed development is “a key building block in realising the Council’s Strategic Development Zone vision for a new vibrant community at Clonburris, West Dublin”.

Spain states that it is Cairn Homes’ intention that the development of Clonburris “will be an exemplar mixed use community, creating an attractive neighbourhood of a sustainable residential density”.

Cairn Homes is to sell 60 apartments to the Council for social housing to comply with its Part V obligations under the Planning and Development Act.