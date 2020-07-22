Quiz: How much do you know about the 'green list' countries?

LAST NIGHT THE government agreed a ‘green list’ of countries and territories from which people can travel without having to restrict their movements upon returning in Ireland.

Fifteen locations are on the initial list, which is set to be monitored as countries respond to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

The publication of the green list comes despite public health advice that people should avoid non-essential travel abroad.

So, you probably shouldn’t go to any of these places, but how much do you know about them?

Finland marks National Failure Day every 13 October which "permits Finnish people to learn from their mistakes and not repeat them". Shutterstock True False

I don't know the answer, I'm sure a failure How long did the last King of Italy, Umberto II, reign? Shutterstock 3 days 34 days

340 days He is still in charge What was the first international fast food restaurant to open in Hungary (in 1988)? Shutterstock McDonald’s Burger King

Leo Burdocks Monaco is smaller than Central Park in New York City. Shutterstock True False Name the three Maltese islands. Shutterstock Malta, Gozo and Comino Malta, Gozel and Comina

Malteser, Rolo and Starburst Which country completely encloses San Marino? Shutterstock Italy Croatia

Slovenia Scotland Slovakia has a nine-metre statue, the highest in the world, of what? Shutterstock A former president A lion

A horse A duck How many people live in Gibraltar, which covers an area of 6.7 square-km? Shutterstock 24,000 34,000

44,000 1,000,000 What is Latvia's national sport? Shutterstock Ice hockey Rugby

