Wednesday 22 July, 2020
Quiz: How much do you know about the 'green list' countries?

You probably shouldn’t go to any of these places, but how much do you know about them?

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 22 Jul 2020, 9:30 PM
LAST NIGHT THE government agreed a ‘green list’ of countries and territories from which people can travel without having to restrict their movements upon returning in Ireland.

Fifteen locations are on the initial list, which is set to be monitored as countries respond to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

The publication of the green list comes despite public health advice that people should avoid non-essential travel abroad.

So, you probably shouldn’t go to any of these places, but how much do you know about them?

Finland marks National Failure Day every 13 October which "permits Finnish people to learn from their mistakes and not repeat them". 
True 
False

I don't know the answer, I'm sure a failure
How long did the last King of Italy, Umberto II, reign?
3 days
34 days

340 days
He is still in charge 
What was the first international fast food restaurant to open in Hungary (in 1988)?
McDonald’s
Burger King

Leo Burdocks
Monaco is smaller than Central Park in New York City.
True
False
Name the three Maltese islands.
Malta, Gozo and Comino
Malta, Gozel and Comina

Malteser, Rolo and Starburst
Which country completely encloses San Marino?
Italy
Croatia

Slovenia 
Scotland
Slovakia has a nine-metre statue, the highest in the world, of what?
A former president
A lion

A horse
A duck 
How many people live in Gibraltar, which covers an area of 6.7 square-km?
24,000
34,000

44,000
1,000,000
What is Latvia's national sport?
Ice hockey
Rugby

Soccer
Hurling
Greece has the longest coastline in Europe.
True
False
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top dog
You nailed it, well done!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic dolphin
Good job!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Ewe must be joking
Baaaaaad!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
A shell of a bad effort!
Share your result:

Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

