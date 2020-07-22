Quiz: How much do you know about the 'green list' countries?

LAST NIGHT THE government agreed a ‘green list’ of countries and territories from which people can travel without having to restrict their movements upon returning in Ireland.
Fifteen locations are on the initial list, which is set to be monitored as countries respond to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.
The publication of the green list comes despite public health advice that people should avoid non-essential travel abroad.
So, you probably shouldn’t go to any of these places, but how much do you know about them?
