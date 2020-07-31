Quiz: Can you tell which Green List country this is?

THE GOVERNMENT’S GREEN List of countries-you-can-travel-to-even-though-you’re-advised-not-to-travel-abroad was perhaps best summed up by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar last week.
He said “it may not be simple but it is very straightforward”.
Despite the confusion around it, in practice it means that people travelling from the 15 countries and territories on the list do not need to restrict their movements when they come back to Ireland, as is the case with everywhere else abroad.
But can you tell which of the Green List countries are pictured below? Best of luck.
