Quiz: Can you tell which Green List country this is?

THE GOVERNMENT’S GREEN List of countries-you-can-travel-to-even-though-you’re-advised-not-to-travel-abroad was perhaps best summed up by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar last week.

He said “it may not be simple but it is very straightforward”.

Despite the confusion around it, in practice it means that people travelling from the 15 countries and territories on the list do not need to restrict their movements when they come back to Ireland, as is the case with everywhere else abroad.

But can you tell which of the Green List countries are pictured below? Best of luck.

Where would you find this charming location? Yury Dmitrienko/Shutterstock Italy Estonia

Lithuania San Marino Where would you find this old capital city? Attila Volgyi/PA Images Italy Hungary

Latvia Slovakia Which Mediterranean country is this? Shutterstock Cyprus Greece What about this? Shutterstock Norway Finland Which country is this? Shutterstock Italy Monaco

Malta Cyprus Where would you find this? Shutterstock Estonia Latvia

Lithuania And this is... ? Shutterstock Finland Greenland

Norway Where's this? Shutterstock Italy Monaco

Slovakia Malta Almost there. Where's this? Shutterstock Italy Gibraltar

Slovakia Latvia And where's this? Shutterstock Italy (come on it must be) Greenland

Gibraltar Greece Answer all the questions to see your result! PA Images You scored out of ! Top dog! Well done, you are indeed well-travelled Share your result: Share PA Images You scored out of ! Clever cat Almost purrfect Share your result: Share PA Images You scored out of ! Fintastic A fine effort Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing? Baaaad Share your result: Share PA Images You scored out of ! Turtely awful A shell of a bad effort Share your result: Share