Friday 31 July, 2020
Quiz: Can you tell which Green List country this is?

Greenland or San Marino?

By Sean Murray Friday 31 Jul 2020, 9:30 PM
THE GOVERNMENT’S GREEN List of countries-you-can-travel-to-even-though-you’re-advised-not-to-travel-abroad was perhaps best summed up by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar last week. 

He said “it may not be simple but it is very straightforward”.

Despite the confusion around it, in practice it means that people travelling from the 15 countries and territories on the list do not need to restrict their movements when they come back to Ireland, as is the case with everywhere else abroad.

But can you tell which of the Green List countries are pictured below? Best of luck.

Where would you find this charming location?
Yury Dmitrienko/Shutterstock
Italy
Estonia

Lithuania
San Marino
Where would you find this old capital city?
Attila Volgyi/PA Images
Italy
Hungary

Latvia
Slovakia
Which Mediterranean country is this?
Shutterstock
Cyprus
Greece
What about this?
Shutterstock
Norway
Finland
Which country is this?
Shutterstock
Italy
Monaco

Malta
Cyprus
Where would you find this?
Shutterstock
Estonia
Latvia

Lithuania
And this is... ?
Shutterstock
Finland
Greenland

Norway
Where's this?
Shutterstock
Italy
Monaco

Slovakia
Malta
Almost there. Where's this?
Shutterstock
Italy
Gibraltar

Slovakia
Latvia
And where's this?
Shutterstock
Italy (come on it must be)
Greenland

Gibraltar
Greece
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA Images
You scored out of !
Top dog!
Well done, you are indeed well-travelled
Share your result:
PA Images
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
PA Images
You scored out of !
Fintastic
A fine effort
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaad
Share your result:
PA Images
You scored out of !
Turtely awful
A shell of a bad effort
Share your result:

